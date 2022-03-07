Man’s wild run through Pinellas includes carjacking, crashes, arrest in Intracoastal Waterway

A man in a stolen vehicle led law enforcement officers on a wild run through Pinellas County on Sunday that included multiple attempted carjackings and car crashes in several cities, and ended with the man being pulled out of the Intracoastal Waterway and taken into custody.

The series of incidents began just before 4:15 p.m. in Dunedin. Pinellas sheriff’s deputies were summoned to the Dunedin Cove Motel, 1220 Main St., after a report of two men fighting. They learned that Kenneth Lunford, 27, had gotten into a fight with another man after a drug deal.

Lunford took the man’s car keys and stole his vehicle. Deputies put out an alert asking law enforcement officers to keep an eye out for the vehicle, officials said.

Lunford recklessly drove through Clearwater, Largo, Belleair Bluffs, Belleair Beach, Indian Rocks Beach and Indian Shores, fleeing from officers along the way, deputies said.

Lunford tried to carjack a vehicle at a stop light on Gulf Boulevard on Indian Rocks Beach, but the attempt didn’t work, deputies said. He then hit two vehicles, got out of the stolen vehicle and tried another carjacking — this one he was able to pull off, deputies said.

He drove south on Gulf Boulevard before crashing into another vehicle in a parking lot in the 11900 block in Indian Shores. He drove east behind a building and crashed into a fence and went partially off a seawall. He got out of the vehicle, walked into the mangroves and waded into the Intracoastal Waterway, where deputies with the marine unit took him into custody just before 5 p.m. — about 45 minutes after the entire ordeal had begun, officials said.

Deputies said no significant injuries were reported.

Lunford, who jail records list as a transient from Dunedin, was booked at the Pinellas County jail on 31 charges including carjacking, attempted carjacking, robbery, resisting arrest, fleeing and eluding and driving while impaired. He also faces 12 charges of leaving the scenes of crashes, deputies said.

Lunford was being held on $329,500 bail on Monday.