Man wins $1M from Powerball ticket brought at North Carolina grocery store

A man has won $1 million after buying a ticket at a grocery store in North Carolina, according to lottery officials.

The $2 Powerball ticket was purchased at the Ingles Markets on U.S. 64 East in Cashiers.

Lottery officials said the ticket matched the numbers on all five white balls to win $1 million.

The $1 million prize was one of the two top prizes won in Monday’s drawing, with the second win occurring in New York.

The winner has 180 days from the date of drawing to claim their prize.

Powerball is one of six lottery games in North Carolina where players have the option of buying their tickets at a retail location, online through the lottery’s website, or with the NC Lottery Official Mobile App.

