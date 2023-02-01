Man wins judgment against county: Case involved alleged hate crimes and lack of action by Sutter County authorities

Jan. 31—Rouble Claire, a Sikh man living in Sutter, won a judgment in a civil lawsuit filed in May 2022 in a Sacramento federal court against Sutter County and two Sutter County sheriff's deputies.

The judgment, which resulted in Claire receiving $25,000 plus legal fees, was the result of the Sutter County Sheriff's Office investigation into racist hate crimes Claire said he experienced in 2021, Claire and his legal team said.

According to the Sikh Coalition, a civil rights organization, Claire was "accosted by a woman at South Butte Market" in Sutter on May 11, 2021. According to court documents, the woman alleged to be involved in the parking lot incident was identified as Sara Hollis — Hollis was eventually named as a fourth defendant in the federal civil suit. Court records show that Claire and Hollis agreed to handle their issue using the court's voluntary dispute resolution program, The Sacramento Bee reported. Court records show that an order staying the case was served last week.

In the alleged incident on May 11, 2021, Claire said Hollis falsely accused him of hitting and killing her dog with his vehicle. According to Claire, Hollis called him a "f***ing Hindu" and threatened to "ram" him with her car. Claire alleged that Hollis then got in her car and drove toward him, "only swerving away at the last moment."

Later that day, a separate woman that was allegedly connected to Hollis wrote "sand n****r," a racist slur used against people of Middle Eastern descent, in chalk outside of Claire's home and in his driveway. She also allegedly called him a "n****r," an ethnic slur typically used against Black people.

"I have been subject to threats, harassment, and racial slurs — yet almost a full year later, no one has been held accountable," Claire previously said in a statement. "For months after immediately reporting these hateful acts, I sat in silence waiting for action that never came. I did not want to have to take legal action against anyone, but I believe that this failure of justice is unacceptable: No one in our community should have to face this kind of hate and bigotry."

Story continues

The Sikh Coalition previously said Claire received "little aid," despite multiple appeals to the Sutter County Sheriff's Office.

"The Sutter County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) failed to properly investigate either incident that day, and officers interfered with evidence of the crimes by attempting to wash away the hateful slurs on Mr. Claire's driveway before taking photographs," Nimarta Kaur, with the Sikh Coalition, said in a statement. "The SCSO then refused to reopen the investigation for many months, until attorneys from the Sikh Coalition got involved. When the SCSO ultimately did investigate, they recommended charges against the woman involved in the grocery store incident; however, the Sutter County District Attorney's Office (SCDAO) then refused to bring those charges."

After the Sikh Coalition was retained by Claire for free legal guidance, the group's attorneys met with Sutter County Sheriff Brandon Barnes in December 2021 and in January 2022.

"In those conversations, Sheriff Barnes acknowledged that his deputies failed to follow proper investigatory protocol in the course of these cases and confirmed that one deputy had received additional training as a result," Graham West, a media and communications director for the Sikh Coalition, previously said. "Eventually, we secured a police report detailing Mr. Claire's experiences — in which the SCSO recommended criminal charges against the woman who threatened Mr. Claire at the store six months after the incident."

West and the Sikh Coalition alleged that former Sutter County District Attorney Amanda Hopper and the Sutter County District Attorney's Office refused to press charges related to the incidents.

West previously claimed that the district attorney's office "cited the amount of time that had elapsed between the incidents and the police finally calling for charges as reason not to move the case forward — despite the fact that this delay was due to the SCSO's failure to properly investigate and act."

In May 2022, Hopper responded to the allegations in an emailed statement to the Appeal.

"The Sheriff's Office did not refer this case to my office for hate crimes against Mr. Claire. The referred charge was for violating Penal Code Section 245(a)(1), assault with a deadly weapon. The probable cause statement from the Sheriff's Office did not contain sufficient evidence to prove this crime beyond a reasonable doubt, specifically as the eye witness stated that it did not appear that the suspect attempted to hit Mr. Claire but was merely trying to block him in," Hopper said. "If the alleged information contained in the civil documents are accurate, then my office has not received all of the reports and evidence referenced. Should all evidence be submitted to the District Attorney's Office, we will conduct a new review and legal analysis of the facts and make a filing decision. The statute of limitations for the requested charge is three years so the case can be filed anytime prior to May 11, 2024."

As a result of that perceived inaction and alleged actions by the Sutter County Sheriff's Office, Claire, represented by attorneys Szeto-Wong and Tamura-Sato, brought a federal civil suit against the Sutter County officers whose alleged misconduct caused the "initial delays and obstruction of evidence in investigating" the incidents involving Claire. Sutter County and Hollis also were sued. Claire's legal team also claimed that Sutter County allowed the sheriff's department to be out of compliance with California state law regarding its hate crimes policy.

"Mr. Claire experienced inaction tantamount to injustice that no one else should suffer," Amrith Kaur Aakre, the Sikh Coalition's legal director, said in a statement. "The Sikh Coalition is grateful for Mr. Claire's civil suit legal team's support of his immediate needs, and we look forward to continuing to push for broader accountability in his case to ensure that no Sikh nor anyone else experiences hate in Sutter County."

Claire also said in a statement that the recent judgment will hopefully bring about positive change in the community.

"This is a step forward for my own peace of mind — but more importantly, it will hopefully help to ensure that nothing like my experience ever happens to anyone in Sutter County again," Claire said in a statement. "It is the responsibility of our law enforcement officials to take all crimes and threats seriously, and accountability is essential when they do not live up to that standard."

In an emailed statement sent to the Appeal on Tuesday, Barnes asserted that what Claire has had to deal with should not be tolerated.

"The Sikh community — as with every community we serve — is a priority for our office, and we regret that Mr. Claire experienced such a terrible incident," Barnes said. "While we cannot comment in detail on civil litigation cases, the Sutter County Sheriff's Office can confirm that investigators forwarded this case to the previous District Attorney for the consideration of charges. This kind of behavior has no place in Sutter County, and we will continue to do our best for all who live and work here."

The coalition said that in the "weeks ahead," it plans to "engage" new Sutter County District Attorney Jennifer Dupre about "bringing all appropriate charges in this case."

In a statement sent to the Appeal, Dupre said she "cannot comment on details of the civil litigation, however, having just taken office this month, I would be more than happy to review the case and sit down with Mr. Claire and his attorneys to determine whether charges can be brought."