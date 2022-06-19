Man, woman in their 70s injured in Morgan Park fire

A 73-year-old man and a 75-year-old woman were injured after a fire broke out Saturday around 11 p.m. in a residence in the 10800 block of South Prospect Avenue on the Far South Side, according to Chicago police.

The man was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in critical condition after suffering burns. The woman was treated at the scene and released after suffering minor burns to her hands, according to an online statement from police.

A 20-year-old man also was inside the residence in the Morgan Park neighborhood, but was able to make it out unharmed, according to police.

The Chicago Fire Department was able to extinguish the fire, which remains under investigation.