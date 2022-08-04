Man, woman accused of animal cruelty after 45 malnourished animals discovered at Brevard County farm

A man and a woman were arrested Thursday on animal cruelty charges after 45 malnourished animals were discovered on a farm, the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office said.

Sheriff Wayne Ivy said that on July 3, a concerned citizen called to report a woman who was not taking care of her animals.

Investigators said they discovered 23 cows, 19 goats, multiple pigs and chickens, two sheep and a donkey in an overcrowded area.

Photos: Man, woman arrested after 45 malnourished animals discovered at Brevard County farm

The report said that they did not discover any animals on a pasture near the home, where there was access to grassy areas for grazing.

Owner Sherine Wright and caretaker Oddleton Gittens were arrested.

Official said Wright was charged with 91 counts of animal cruelty and one count of witness tampering after she tried to intimidate the person who came forward.

Gittens faces 12 counts of animal cruelty.

Ivy said the people had “zero remorse.”

He said veterinarians are nursing the animals back to health.

