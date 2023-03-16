Man, woman accused of hiding in sewer pipe during manhunt facing charges

The man and woman arrested after hiding in a sewer pipe during a chase Tuesday have been charged.

James Donnelly, 42, and Bethany Allen, 25, were arrested near the Stillwater River after running from deputies Tuesday. Both were charged with inducing panic and obstructing justice, according to court records filed in Dayton Municipal Court Thursday. Donnelly was also charged with a weapons charge.

Around 11 a.m., Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputies attempted to make a traffic stop in the area E. Siebenthaler Ave. and Deweese Pkwy. It was then that two people, Donnelly and Allen, ran from the car they were in and started a foot chase with deputies, according to Sheriff Rob Streck.

Donnelly caused the car to accelerate forward before he and Allen ran from it, according to an affidavit and statement of facts. Court records noted that Donnelly was armed.

“By the time we got officers and deputies here, it was determined that they probably had entered the sewer pipes in this area,” Streck said.

During the chase, Streck said the Donnelly and Allen entered and crossed the Stillwater River during the chase before getting into a sewer pipe.

Since it wasn’t deemed safe to send anyone or a K9 into the drain after the suspects, robots that the Water Department were sent into the pipes to help apprehending the two.

Both Donnelly and Allen were wanted on felony warrants. They were booked in the Montgomery County Jail.