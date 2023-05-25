Man, woman accused of lying to police about location of missing Piqua woman’s body

A man and woman are facing charges after allegedly lying to police about the location of a missing Piqua woman who was later found dead in Shelby County.

Julie Jenkins, 43, and Danel King, 51, are both facing one count of obstructing official business, while King is also facing a single count of possession of criminal tools, according to Miami County court records.

Both Jenkins and King were arrested earlier this month on preliminary drug and obstruction charges during an investigation into Charlenea O’Neal, a 40-year-old Piqua woman that was missing. O’Neal’s body was found outside of Port Jefferson May 17. Her cause of death has not been revealed.

Court records allege that the pair lied to police about the whereabouts of O’Neal’s body.

King allegedly “did use his vehicle to transport a deceased female to a location in order to dump her body on the side of the road,” according to a criminal complaint filed Wednesday.

Piqua police previously said that Jenkins, of Piqua, and King, of Sidney, were both homeless.

Both pleaded not guilty to charges this week, according to court records. King’s bond was set at $25,000 and Jenkins’ was set at $1,000.

They’re both scheduled to appear in court next on May 31.