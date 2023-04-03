Man, woman accused of multi-county crime spree facing charges

Two people are facing charges connected to “countless thefts” across 10 counties, many within the Miami Valley.

Derek Grimm, 34, of Columbus, and Morgan Carder, 25, of Bradford, were indicted by a Miami County grand jury on counts of engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, conspiracy, theft, grand theft, receiving stolen property, tampering with evidence and breaking and entering, according to Miami County Sheriff Dave Duchak.

Grimm was indicted on 33 counts of theft, while Carder was indicted on 10.

Their alleged crime spree spanned from November 2021 to March 2023.

“The pair targeted construction sites, tool trailers, and storage sheds,” Duchak said.

They’re accused of stealing upwards of $100,000 worth of construction equipment and tools across the following 10 counties:

Miami

Darke

Shelby

Auglaize

Montgomery

Logan

Fayette

Delaware

Fairfield

Franklin

Miami County detectives worked with law enforcement agencies in each affected counties to charge Grimm and Carder. Duchak said it was decided by all involved that the two would be prosecuted in Miami County.

Grimm is currently booked in the Miami County Jail on unrelated charges. Neither his or Carder’s next court dates have been announced.



