Man, woman accused of using chain to try to break into ATM on Pittsburgh’s North Shore

Holding a chain and trying to hook it to a First National ATM, two suspects were captured on surveillance footage in front of Stage AE on the North Shore trying to get rich.

But on Tuesday, instead of ending up with cash, the duo landed themselves in jail.

“Dude what are you doing everyone can see you,” said Michael Klein, a bystander who witnessed the end of the attempted theft.

According to police, at about 4:30 a.m. in front of Stage AE on the North Shore, John Dawson and Jessica Jastraub walked over to the First National ATM.

The duo, captured on multiple surveillance cameras, had a black drawstring bag. Inside was a chain that they used to try to pry open the ATM. The problem was that it was all on camera with people like Michael watching.

“There are a couple over there, a couple over here, some at Tequila Cowboy, and Jerome Bettis Bar across the street,” Klein said.

He was talking about cameras; Klein said he and his friends had just arrived to get in line for a concert that happens tonight when he saw police and asked what was going on.

The cops told him that Dawson was trying to break into the ATM while Jastraub played lookout.

“I mean it’s pretty stupid for someone to rob someone, but mid-daylight on a busy street with a bunch of cameras everywhere it’s pointless,” said Klein.

Both Dawson and Jastraub had out-of-state licenses and said they had been living in Pittsburgh for a few weeks without a permanent residence. Both were taken from the North Shore to Allegheny County Jail.

“I think it’s sad that like someone tried to do that mid-morning like a cop is sitting right their bro,” said Klein.

First National Bank did not respond when Channel 11 News reached out.

Dawson is now facing multiple felonies while Jastraub is charged with criminal conspiracy. Both will remain in Allegheny County Jail.

