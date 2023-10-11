Man, woman accused of using teen to steal thousands of dollars in makeup from local Ulta, Sephora

A group of three alleged cosmetic thieves are accused of hitting at least three stores across the region over the course of two days this week and making off with thousands of dollars worth of products.

Shoppers at Ulta along Route 19 in Cranberry Township were shocked to learn of the trio’s arrest outside the store Tuesday afternoon.

“I’m pretty stunned, I mean, I feel like this isn’t a town where that happens pretty often. I feel like this is a pretty safe town,” said Cranberry resident and Ulta shopper Nikki Williams.

Cranberry Township police say Laurentiu Ivanescu and Monalisa Alexandru, as well as a 13-year-old boy, who are all illegally in the US from Romania, were caught with more than $10,000 worth of stolen beauty and cosmetic products in the back of their car following the string of at least three thefts.

“That’s just amazing to me that they were able to get away with so much,” said Cranberry resident and Ulta shopper Stacy Cowie.

The alleged crime spree began Sunday, according to investigators, at a Sephora in Morgantown, West Virginia, where police say the group made off with $7,000 worth of merchandise.

Then on Monday, the trio allegedly hit the Sephora in Robinson Township, Allegheny County for 72 items worth around $4,000.

The store manager called Robinson police, who tracked the group’s car to Route 19 in Cranberry Township, Butler County, using license plate readers.

They alerted Cranberry police, who arrested the trio outside the Ulta.

But not before the woman and 13-year-old boy went into the store and allegedly made off with $1,600 worth of items.

Police say the boy was a lookout while the woman stuffed the products down her skirt.

“It’s shocking that there’s a 13-year-old that’s in it too. I guess you’d say you’d expect something a little bit more from someone older but them having a 13-year-old is a little weird,” said Williams.

Ivanescu and Alexandru are being held at the Butler County Prison, unable to post $250,000 bail.

The teen boy is in the care of Butler County CYF.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

1 shot in Ross Township following fight involving teens 8 Pennsylvania Powerball players win between $50-150,000 in latest Powerball drawing Father describes terrifying phone call from daughter during mass shooting at Indiana County party VIDEO: ‘A one in a million shot’: Pittsburgh officers get creative to rescue ring from sewer DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts