Man, woman allegedly held woman captive in Texas for weeks

Police in Texas arrested a pair accused of kidnapping an 18-year-old woman and holding her captive for about a month, officials said Monday.

The victim escaped on Sunday night, Harris County Constable Mark Herman said. The suspects had left the home for a short time, giving the woman a brief window to escape.

"She knew they both had left and knew that was her time," Herman said.

Deputies with the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office got a 911 call about a woman in distress running from house to house in the Foxwood subdivision. Deputies arrived within minutes and the woman told them she'd been held captive for weeks and had just escaped.

"Responding deputies did observe marks on her hands and legs which would indicate restraints," Herman said.

While deputies waited for medical workers to arrive, they got information from the woman about which house she'd been held in, officials said. Deputies arrested Jose Reyes and Jaqueline Macias on kidnapping charges. They were booked into the Harris County Jail.

Jose Reyes and Jaqueline Macias / Credit: Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office

The woman was taken to a hospital for evaluation and medical testing, Herman said. Based on her initial statements, police will likely file additional charges against Reyes and Macias.

"At some point after they basically started holding her against her will, they began sexually assaulting her and other things, just a very, very evil thing," Herman said.

Investigators are still awaiting the results of medical tests on the woman to determine exact charges.

The victim is from the Houston area. Police said Reyes allegedly gained her trust and brought her to the home where she was held. Macias was at the residence when she arrived.

"The whole script flipped like almost immediately and she was immediately held captive," Herman said.

Police have so far only been able to speak with the victim in the case, Herman said during a press conference. She told them she was tied up and held in a room for around a month.

Officers have not yet interviewed Reyes and Macias, and they remain unsure about the relationship between the suspects.

