Man, woman arrested on animal cruelty charges after husky puppy found dead in Scottsdale alley

A man and woman were arrested Thursday on animal cruelty charges after a husky puppy was found dead in an alley in Scottsdale, according to the Scottsdale Police Department.

Lester Paul Richmond, 35, and Heather Auditor, 32, were arrested during a traffic stop near Miller Road and Pierce Street early Thursday. Detectives later served a search warrant at their house. While serving the warrant, detectives found more evidence related to the case, according to a police news release.

Police said they started an investigation after the dead puppy's body was found by a witness walking through an alley near Miller Road and Latham Street. The puppy appeared to have had its mouth taped shut. Investigators then began conducting interviews of residents in the neighborhood and checking surveillance cameras that may have covered the area where the puppy was found, according to the police news release.

Detectives later found a surveillance video showing a car belonging to Richmond in the alley at the same time that the dead husky was left. Authorities then were able to identify Richmond as the registered owner of the husky. After identifying Richmond as a suspect, investigators were able to get video surveillance of Richmond and Auditor talking about getting rid of the husky, police said in the news release.

Richmond was booked into a Maricopa County jail on one count of animal cruelty, police said in the news release.

Auditor also was booked into jail on one count of animal cruelty as well as one count of hindering prosecution, the police news release said.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: 2 people arrested after husky puppy found dead in Scottsdale alley