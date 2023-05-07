Man, woman arrested after attempt to sneak contraband into DeKalb County jail
DeKalb County police say they caught a man red-handed attempting to sneak contraband into the jail on Wednesday.
Police said a man was standing outside the jail and was caught “literally holding the bag,” near a rope dangling from a cell window.
A DeKalb County deputy approached 58-year-old Mark Lumpkin as he stood near the building holding a black bag. He was questioned and told police he agreed to participate in a “drop” for a fee and was driven to the jail by a woman.
Deputies identified 59-year-old LaToya Plunkett of Stone Mountain as the woman who dropped Lumpkin off outside of the jail.
The contraband Lumpkin attempted to get inside the jail included cigarettes, cell phone and chargers, cigarette papers, a bottle of liquor and an orange. He was charged with crossing the state/county guard line with weapons, intoxicants, drugs without consent and criminal trespass.
Plunkett was arrested on Thursday and is charged with conspiracy to commit a felony and was taken to the DeKalb County Jail, where she is being held on a $10,000 bond.
