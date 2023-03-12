Man and woman arrested after being found with $25,000 worth of methamphetamine, investigators say
The Hall County Sheriff’s Office seized 340 grams of methamphetamine and arrested a Gainesville man and woman last month.
Leandro Morales, 41, and Amelia Villa, 41,were arrested while deputies executed a search warrant at their home on the 200 block of Sherry Lane on Feb. 23.
Morales is charged with two counts of trafficking methamphetamine. Villa is charged with trafficking methamphetamine and conspiracy to commit the crime of trafficking methamphetamine.
Investigators seized roughly $25,725 worth of methamphetamine from the home and Morales’ car.
Morales and Villa remained in the Hall County Jail without bond as of Thursday.
