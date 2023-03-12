Man and woman arrested after being found with $25,000 worth of methamphetamine, investigators say

The Hall County Sheriff’s Office seized 340 grams of methamphetamine and arrested a Gainesville man and woman last month.

Leandro Morales, 41, and Amelia Villa, 41,were arrested while deputies executed a search warrant at their home on the 200 block of Sherry Lane on Feb. 23.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Morales is charged with two counts of trafficking methamphetamine. Villa is charged with trafficking methamphetamine and conspiracy to commit the crime of trafficking methamphetamine.

Investigators seized roughly $25,725 worth of methamphetamine from the home and Morales’ car.

TRENDING STORIES:

Morales and Villa remained in the Hall County Jail without bond as of Thursday.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: