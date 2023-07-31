Man and woman arrested after chaotic scene with California police. Loaded zip gun seized

A man who allegedly attempted to run over a homeless person while a 2-year-old child was sitting unrestrained in the front seat was arrested Friday by Yuba City police.

Officers responded to a call reporting the man for trying to hit a transient, police said. An officer found a vehicle matching the description driving at a high rate of speed and made a traffic stop. The officer saw that a female passenger was holding a 2-year-old child in the front passenger seat.

The driver and passenger refused to provide identification, and when they got out of the car they began to fight with officers.

“A citizen stopped the assist the officers while the passenger interfered with the altercation,” the Police Department said. “Both the driver and passenger were eventually detained in handcuffs.”

Officer later found a zip gun, which is an improvised firearm, in the vehicle. The zip gun was capable of shooting .38 caliber rounds, police said.

“The firearm was loaded and had 11 rounds in the magazine,” police said.

The driver was arrested on suspicion of multiple charges, including possessing a zip gun and unconventional firearm, assault on a peace officer and possessing a loaded firearm in public.

The female passenger was cited for not having the child properly restrained and arrested for obstruction the investigation, police said.