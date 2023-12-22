Man, woman arrested in connection with fatal Fremont shooting

(KRON) — Two suspects were arrested after a Fremont man was fatally shot on Tuesday, the Fremont Police Department announced. The suspects were identified as Nyla Turner, 25, of Fremont and Darreis Buckley, 26, of Oakland.

Police responded to a shots fired call on the 3100 block of Medina Common at about 8:30 p.m. Tuesday. A man died at the scene from gunshot wounds.

Domino’s Pizza driver shot and killed in Oakley identified

Turner was arrested shortly afterward for murder and conspiracy to commit murder. Buckley, who police described as the “primary suspect” in the shooting, was identified based on surveillance footage and other evidence.

On Wednesday, police found a “vehicle of interest” on the 1000 block of 16th Street in Oakland. Buckley was called out of a home and arrested for murder and felon in possession of a firearm.

Buckley and Turner’s cases will be presented to the Alameda County District Attorney for charging on Friday.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.