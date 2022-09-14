Man and woman arrested in connection with fatal downtown shooting of Indianapolis cab driver

Two people were arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of taxicab driver in downtown Indianapolis on Saturday, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

James Riley, 30, and Alysianna Martin, 29, were taken into custody Tuesday and preliminary charged with murder, according to a police news release.

The shooting occurred in the 400 block of E 11th Street. Officers were dispatched to the area on a report of a suspicious vehicle. The caller reported a cab had been parked at this location with the doors open for a while.

When officers arrived shortly after 4 a.m., they found 55-year-old Abdukadir Filanwaa in the driver’s seat of the vehicle with gunshot wound injuries. Filanwaa was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact Detective James Hurt at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or email him at James.Hurt@indy.gov.

Alternatively, those with information can call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 to remain anonymous.

