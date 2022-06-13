Man and woman arrested in connection with fatal shooting of rapper Slim 400 in Inglewood

Rapper Slim 400 performs at the Shrine Auditorium in 2018. (Scott Dudelson / Getty Images)

Two people were arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of Compton rapper Slim 400 late last year in Inglewood, authorities said Monday.

Michael Lanell Terry, 33, of Los Angeles and Tamara Lynn Bell, 42, of Inglewood were arrested Thursday, according to the Inglewood Police Department.

Terry was booked in Inglewood on suspicion of murder, police said. His bail was set at $3.025 million. Bell was booked on suspicion of being an accessory after the fact. Her bail was set at $1 million.

The case was presented Monday to the Los Angeles County district attorney's office for consideration, police said.

Slim 400, whose real name was Vincent Cohran, was shot while exiting his vehicle in the 8600 block of South 7th Avenue in Inglewood about 7:50 p.m. on Dec. 8, police said. He was 34 years old.

Officers patrolling the area found the wounded musician on the ground after hearing gunshots.

Paramedics treated Slim 400 before the L.A. County Fire Department transported him to a hospital for emergency traumatic care — reportedly Harbor-UCLA Medical Center — where he was pronounced dead.

Born in Germany and raised in Compton, the emcee was known for songs such as “Goapele,” featuring YG, and “Piru,” featuring YG and Redrum 187.

Hours before the shooting, Slim 400 dropped a music video for his track “Caviar Gold,” a love letter to cannabis, which he promoted to his 247,000 followers on Instagram.

In 2019, Slim 400 was shot multiple times in Compton. He survived the attack after undergoing surgery.

Times staff writer Christi Carras contributed to this report.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.