Man, woman arrested after drug bust in McKees Rocks

A man and a woman were arrested after a drug bust in McKees Rocks.

According to a social media post from police, a narcotics investigation led to the arrest of Tyrone West and Roniece Wilcher.

Investigators seized large quantities of cocaine, crack cocaine, fentanyl and marijuana. Approximately 1,500 bags of heroin were also taken in the seizure, as well as a stolen firearm and substantial amounts of narcotics manufacturing equipment and cash.

Both suspects were charged and taken to Allegheny County Jail.

West and Wilcher are now awaiting arraignment.

