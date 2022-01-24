Man, woman arrested on femicide charge in death of lesbian couple in the Valley of Juárez

Chihuahua state investigators arrested a man and a woman accused of killing a same-sex couple left mutilated along a road in the Valley of Juárez.

A unit specializing in crimes against women arrested Jaqueline Isela C.R, 25, and David R., 24, on charges of aggravated femicide, the Chihuahua attorney general's office said Monday.

Feminist and LGBTQ groups protest Thursday outside the Chihuahua State Attorney General's Office in Juárez, demanding justice for the deaths of two lesbian women who were killed in the Valley of Juárez.

The pair are accused of killing Nohemi M.M. and Tania M.H. — the couple has been identified by Juárez news media under the names Nohemí Medina Martínez and Yulizsa Ramírez.

Last names were not released by authorities due to rules in Mexico regarding the identification of crime suspects.

A motive in the lesbian couple's slaying has not been disclosed. Women and LGBTQ rights groups have described the killings as a "hate crime."

The deaths led to protest marches in Juárez and condemnation from LGBTQ and women's rights organizations in Mexico.

Jaqueline Isela C.R. is accused in the murders of a lesbian couple in the Valley of Juárez on Jan. 16.

The two women's mutilated bodies were found on Jan. 16 on the Juárez-Porvenir highway near San Agustín in the Valley of Juárez. The area is across the border near San Elizario and Fabens, Texas.

An investigation found that the couple were contacted on the afternoon of Jan. 15 and approached by the man and woman who have been arrested, the attorney general's office said.

The couple was later taken and "viciously murdered" at a home on Calle Del Ejido in the village of San Isidro, which is across the border from San Elizario, the attorney general's office said in a statement.

David R. is accused in the murders of a lesbian couple in the Valley of Juárez on Jan. 16.

The bodies were later dumped along the Juárez-Porvenir highway, where they were discovered the next morning.

Investigators found evidence of the double homicide at the home during a court-approved search, authorities said. The type of evidence was not disclosed.

The man and woman who were arrested are scheduled to undergo court proceedings later this month.

Mutilation killings are not uncommon in the Valley of Juárez, which for years has been a conflict zone as a drug-smuggling hotbed along the Rio Grande.

