Man, woman arrested after fight outside North Apollo bar

Mar. 21—A Vandergrift man was jailed after police say he fought with officers who were arresting him in connection to a disturbance outside a bar in North Apollo Friday night.

Noah Helm, 24, is accused of becoming combative with a Kiski Township police officer as he attempted to arrest Helm along with a woman, Jennifer Miller, 59, of Apollo, outside the R Bar on 16th Street at 8:30 p.m. Friday.

Miller allegedly began to interfere with the arrest by attempting to separate the officer from Helm. When the officer went to deploy his stun gun to try to subdue Helm, police say Miller grabbed the officer's arm holding the stun gun to prevent him from using it against Helm.

Miller also began to resist arrest, police said.

The pair were taken into custody once additional officers responded to the scene.

Helm continued to be disorderly while spitting at officers, police said. He was released from the Armstrong County Jail in Kittanning, a jail officer said Sunday.

The Pennsylvania Unified Judicial System website on Sunday did not list any charges filed by Kiskimientas Township police against Miller and Helm.

Joe Napsha is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Joe at 724-836-5252, jnapsha@triblive.com or via Twitter .