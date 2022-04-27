Man and woman arrested after gun found during vehicle stop, Merced police say

Two people with outstanding warrants were arrested during a vehicle stop Tuesday, after a firearm was found during a search of the vehicle, according to authorities.

At about 8:10 p.m, a Merced police officer conducted an enforcement stop on a vehicle in the 2100 block of F Street, according to a Merced Police Department news release.

During the officer’s investigation he learned that two passengers inside the vehicle, identified as 27-year-old Sandra Soto and 45-year-old Pedro Gerardo Torrez both had outstanding felony warrants, police said.

Both Soto and Torrez were taken into custody. During a search of the vehicle, the officer located a backpack containing a loaded firearm. Police said the backpack was found between where Soto and Torrez had been sitting.

Torrez was booked into Merced County Jail on the felony warrant as well as multiple charges including suspicion of being a felon in possession of a firearm, possession of ammunition by a prohibited person, misdemeanor revoked probation, possession of drug paraphernalia and carrying concealed weapon with intent to commit a felony, according to jail records.

He remains in custody in lieu of $194,000 bond.

Soto was booked into Merced County Jail on the felony warrant and multiple felony and misdemeanor charges including suspicion of felony possession of a firearm, possession of ammunition by a prohibited person, grand theft, misdemeanor carrying a concealed weapon with intent to commit felony, and carrying a concealed weapon, according to jail records. She remains in custody in lieu of $242,500 bond.

Police ask anyone with information regarding the alleged crime to contact Officer Zazueta at 209-388-7783 or by email at zazuetat@cityofmerced.org. Some crimes can be reported through the Merced Police Department website and anonymous tips can be submitted by calling 209-385-4725.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted to law enforcement through the Merced Area Crime Stoppers website.