Man, woman arrested in Massillon after high-speed chase

MASSILLON – A 38-year-old Plain Township man led police on a high-speed chase early Thursday morning on Lincoln Way E that surpassed 100 mph and traveled through residents' lawns, police said.

Perry Township police deployed spike strips on the road. When the man drove over them, the spikes punctured the car tires and the man crashed, the report said. The driver and his passenger, a 38-year-old Jackson Township woman, fled the vehicle as it rolled back toward the pursuing police vehicle.

After a foot chase where the man "was taken to the ground" in the 5200 block of Tuscarawas Street W, police arrested the two around 2:23 a.m. The woman was taken into custody at Lincoln Way East and Pine Street SE after ignoring police officer's commands to stop, the police report said. The man was taken to the hospital to be examined and then booked into the Stark County Jail, the report said.

The man is facing a felony charges of failing to comply with the order of a police officer and obstructing official business. He also faces a misdemeanor charge of resisting arrest and minor misdemeanor traffic violations.

The female passenger has been charged with the felony charges of unauthorized use of a vehicle, obstructing official business and theft from a person in a protected class. She faces misdemeanor charges of resisting arrest and unauthorized use of a vehicle.

The police report said the chase took place after Massillon police officers sought to stop the vehicle for a traffic violation at 2:02 a.m.

