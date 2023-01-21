Man, woman arrested for November burglary at Bethel Park Burger King

A man and a woman were arrested for a burglary at the Burger King in Bethel Park in November.

According to police, officers were called to an overnight burglary where money was stolen from the safe.

Detailed forensic investigation led to the arrest of 47-year-old Julia Carpenter of Beechview and 29-year-old Corey Robinson of Homestead.

Both suspects have been charged with burglary, theft and criminal conspiracy.

Carpenter and Robinson will appear before a judge for a preliminary hearing on Feb. 9 at 1 p.m.

