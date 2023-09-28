Man and woman arrested over suspected arson at Crooked House

The pub was demolished two days after a huge blaze that is being investigated by police - Jacob King/PA

Detectives investigating the suspected arson attack at the Crooked House pub have arrested two more people.

The 18th-century pub, known as Britain’s “wonkiest” because of its lopsided structure, caught fire on August 5 and was demolished two days later.

A 34-year-old woman and 44-year-old man, both from Leicestershire, were arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit arson with intent or being reckless as to whether life was endangered.

Staffordshire Police say the pair have been released on conditional police bail while the investigation continues.

Meanwhile the 66-year-old man, the 51-year-old man and the 33-year-old man, who were all previously arrested on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life, remain on conditional police bail.

On Aug 9, police confirmed that the blaze was being treated as arson.

The 18th-century pub was known as Britain’s wonkiest - Nick Maslen/Alamy/PA

Following the demolition, a spokesman for South Staffordshire Council said that “at no point” was the entire structure ordered to be bulldozed. Andy Street, the West Midlands mayor, has said the 18th-century building should be rebuilt “brick by brick”.

Marco Longhi, the MP for Dudley North, described the pub’s destruction as a “huge loss”, adding he would “leave no stone unturned to bring justice to the situation”.

Over the weeks since the pub was reduced to rubble, campaigners have staged sit-down protests to protect the remaining detritus at the site, and set up a Save The Crooked House group on Facebook to co-ordinate fundraising and lobbying efforts.

A “security guard” for the Crooked House pub camped outside the site for almost two weeks to protect its remaining structures, while others applied for the ruins to be awarded listed status by Historic England.

Staffordshire Police force is continuing to appeal to any members of the public who may have information about the incident.

Their inquiry into the suspected arson attack has involved examining CCTV footage as well as forensics and witness accounts.

