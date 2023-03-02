Police in Brevard County said two people are facing federal charges, after shooting at officers and sending them on a chase.

Investigators said the police pursuit ended in a crash on US-1 and Olmstead Drive in Titusville.

Photos: Man, woman arrested after shooting at police during pursuit with toddler in car, police say

A toddler, who wasn’t properly restrained, was also inside of their car during the mayhem, police said.

Watch: Man arrested in connection with death of 4, including child, at Brevard County home, sheriff says

Police were seen holding a child’s car seat near the crash site and said the toddler was not hurt.

According to investigators, police tried to pull the car over for a traffic violation. However, instead of stopping they said the woman, who was driving, stepped on the gas.

Read: Man arrested for attempting to get explosive device on plane heading to Sanford

And while they ran from police, investigators said the man in the car started shooting at officers.

Titusville police called in for help from the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office during the pursuit.

Watch: Governor requests information from state attorney’s office on accused Pine Hills shooter’s record

Officers said no one was seriously hurt in all of this.

See more in the video above.

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.