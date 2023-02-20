Man and woman arrested after standoff with police at Saco hotel

Feb. 20—Two people who barricaded themselves in a hotel room with a child and dog while claiming to be on hallucinogenic drugs were arrested following a standoff with Saco police Monday morning.

The incident began at 4:25 a.m. when police were called to the Ramada Inn on North Street, where they found the occupants of a room breaking windows and other items inside the hotel room. They were later identified as Timothy Nichols, 34, and Nicole Davis, 40, both of Hartland.

When the officers attempted to talk to them, Nichols and Davis barricaded themselves in their hotel room. They claimed they were on hallucinogenic drugs, had weapons and chemicals, and threatened to kill officers, according to Deputy Chief Corey Huntress. Police confirmed that a 7-year-old child and a dog also were in the room.

Portions of the hotel were evacuated while officers from the Southern Maine Special Response Team, Emergency Management and Saco Fire Department responded. Huntress said police negotiated with Nichols and Davis throughout the incident, "attempting to resolve the matter in a peaceful manner."

While negotiating, officers outside the door could hear a struggle inside the room that convinced them they had to intervene immediately, Huntress said. They forced their way in and took Nichols and Davis into custody.

The child was taken to the police department, and the Department of Health and Human Services and other family members were contacted. The dog was taken to a local animal hospital with injuries sustained while Nichols and Davis were damaging the room, Huntress said.

Davis was taken to the hospital, but police did not say why.

Nichols and Davis each were charged with aggravated criminal mischief, creating a police standoff and endangering the welfare of a child. They were taken to York County Jail pending court appearances.