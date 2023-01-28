Man, woman arrested after stealing car at gunpoint in Seattle’s SoDo neighborhood

Seattle police arrested a man and woman Friday morning after they allegedly stole a woman’s car at gunpoint and eluded police before being taken into custody in the SoDo neighborhood.

According to the Seattle Police Department, officers were called to the 5700 block of Martin Luther King Junior Way around 6:30 a.m. The 44-year-old female victim told police that as she was locking her car, a man and woman approached her with a gun and demanded she give up her keys.

The woman dropped her belongings, including the keys, which were picked up by the 32-year-old female suspect. She and her 35-year-old male accomplice then drove off in the car, police said.

Officers searched for the car and found it near the intersection of Martin Luther King Junior Way South and South Ryan Street. Officers tried detaining the car, but it got away from them.

The officers maintained a visual on the car and saw a handgun thrown out from one of the windows, hitting another car. Police lost sight of the car but saw it again when it was abandoned after hitting a cement object near First Avenue South and South Hinds Street.

The man and woman ran away on foot. A K9 unit was called and conducted a track that led officers to a nearby building.

A 911 call had come in reporting a break-in possibly involving the carjacking suspects. The K9 unit set up containment around the building and found the man and woman hiding by a shed.

The two were taken into custody and arrested on suspicion of robbery and burglary. The woman was also arrested for unlawful possession of a firearm and other outstanding warrants. Both were booked into the King County Jail.

Police recovered two guns — one that was thrown out of the window, and another that was found inside of the car.