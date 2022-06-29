Man and woman arrested for stealing church van, sheriff’s office says

A man and woman were taken to jail after sheriff’s deputies said they stole a van from a Shelby County church.

According to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, a $60,000 van was taken from a church in east Shelby County on Tuesday, June 28.

A little later that day, deputies said they spotted the van on Mossbrook Lane and saw a man and a woman enter the van.

When deputies lit them up, they said the man, 39-year-old Jason Taylor, took off running but was caught after a brief foot chase.

The woman, 40-year-old Carrie Litton, was also arrested and was found to have an active arrest warrant against her, the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office said.

Litton was charged with burglary, theft of property between $10,000 and $60,000 and criminal impersonation.

Taylor was charged with burglary, theft of property between $10,000 and $60,000, evading arrest and resisting arrest, according to the sheriff’s office.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories: