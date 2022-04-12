Man, woman arrested after traffic stop yields six guns and over 2 pounds of meth

A man and woman are facing drug trafficking and other charges after they were found with more than two pounds of methamphetamine during a traffic stop Tuesday morning, the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office said.

Michael Christopher Berry and Amara Paige Creech were in a Nissan that officers stopped about four miles south of London on U.S. 25 at 1:57 a.m., the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post.

“Following a probable cause search,” the sheriff’s office said they found the meth; six guns, one of which was reported stolen; marijuana, and a large amount of cash.

Berry, 40, of Rineyville, and Creech, 34, of Highland, Ill., were charged with methamphetamine trafficking, trafficking marijuana and possession of a stolen firearm, the sheriff’s office said.

They were taken to the Laurel County Detention Center. The sheriff’s office said London City Police assisted them on the case.