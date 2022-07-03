Man and woman arrested for trafficking cocaine, deputies say

Monroe County Sheriff’s Office recovered several ounces of cocaine on Wednesday.

Deputies said that at 1:30 p.m., they conducted a traffic stop on Interstate 75 and stopped and searched a vehicle.

When they searched the vehicle, they found 104 ounces of cocaine, which has a street value of $125,000.

Deputies said the driver, James Jackson, and passenger, April Jordan, were arrested and taken to the Monroe County Jail.

Both Jackson and Jordan were charged with trafficking cocaine.

