Man, woman arrested after troopers report finding suspected meth in Unity traffic stop

May 3—A traffic stop near Arnold Palmer Regional Airport in Unity resulted in the arrest of a Mt. Pleasant Township couple on drug trafficking charges after troopers seized three bags of suspected methamphetamine concealed inside the car, according to court records.

Dorothy N. Sherwood, 38, and Charles G. West, 31, were arrested Friday after troopers discovered two plastic baggies containing 66 grams of what is believed to be meth inside a lockbox beneath the driver's seat and another 16 grams in a plastic bag found inside a backpack West was carrying.

Westmoreland County Det. Tony Marcocci said that one gram of methamphetamine sells for approximately $100 on the street, making the street value of the 82 grams seized about $8,200.

Trooper Brandon Clark said he also confiscated a small plastic bag containing marijuana found next to the lockbox. Contraband packaging material and a digital scale also were found in West's backpack, according to police reports.

Clark was patrolling near the intersection of Charles Houck and American Legion roads in Unity when a black 1997 Honda sedan driven by Sherwood approached driving north. Clark said Sherwood made an abrupt turn on to a nearby road after she spotted Clark's patrol car.

According to state police, Clark followed the vehicle and found that Sherwood, the registered owner, had a suspended driver's license and an active arrest warrant in Fayette County for failing to appear for a hearing on DUI and marijuana possession charges filed against her by state police in Uniontown last June.

When Sherwood pulled back out on to Charles Houck Road and proceeded to Pleasant Unity Road, Clark said he pulled her over and smelled an odor of raw marijuana as he approached the car.

He said Sherwood appeared "extremely nervous" and her hands were shaking as he questioned her. When asked whether she had any illegal contraband, Clark said Sherwood replied, she "had a few roaches in the console."

Sherwood and West exited the vehicle and Sherwood gave Clark permission to search the vehicle.

Clark said West initially refused but later consented to a search of his backpack after he exited the passenger seat. When troopers took the pair to the police station for processing, West provided officers with the key to the lockbox.

After the drugs were seized, Clark reported that neither Sherwood nor West would answer more questions.

Both are charged with delivery, manufacturing and possession of a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance. Sherwood also is charged with multiple traffic violations.

Online court dockets indicate West has no prior criminal record in Pennsylvania.

Sherwood was ordered held in the county jail on $50,000 bond. West is being held in jail on $100,000 bond. A preliminary hearing is scheduled May 10.

Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Paul at 724-850-2860, ppeirce@triblive.com or via Twitter .