Man and woman avoid jail after pleading guilty to racially abusing Humza Yousaf

A man and woman who racially abused Humza Yousaf and hurled offensive remarks at other SNP politicians have avoided jail.

Tracie Currie, 35, and Carl O’Brien, 25, pleaded guilty to targeting the First Minister in Dundee in February.

Currie was given an 18-month supervision order and told to complete 180 hours of unpaid work within a year, reduced from 240 hours due to her guilty plea.

O’Brien was given a restriction of liberty order to be completed at his home for six months, reduced from eight months, that will keep him inside between 7pm and 7am.

The judge said the sentences were direct alternatives to custody.

Court papers detailed how the pair repeatedly made racist remarks about Mr Yousaf and prejudiced comments about religion in the Seagate area of the city.

They then directed verbal abuse towards Shona Robison, the Deputy First Minister, and Chris Law MP at the party’s parliamentary office on Old Glamis Road.

They also made more than a dozen abusive phone calls to the constituency office of Stewart Hosie MP and filmed themselves storming into the premises to hurl abuse about migrants and the First Minister. Mr Hosie was said to have been distressed by the incident.

The pair later racially abused diners in a restaurant before their arrest by police.

‘Unacceptable, unworthy and selfish’

Sheriff Alistair Carmichael told them: “You have committed serious offences and for both of you they are in the custodial zone.”

Placing O’Brien on a restriction of liberty order for six months, he said: “Your actions in conveying your political views in an aggressive manner were unacceptable, unworthy and selfish. MPs and MSPs are democratically elected representatives of the people. You may or may not like them, and you may or may not like their politics.

“You have to express your views in a civilised manner, and not in an aggressive in-your-face ranting, as you have done - as that way lies anarchy.”

Lawyers for the accused said they expressed remorse for their conduct and both had been going through a difficult period in their lives.

Currie pleaded not guilty to resisting arrest and struggling outside a police station on Bell Street in Dundee as well as being in possession of cocaine, which the Crown accepted.

O’Brien denied a further charge of threatening and abusive behaviour, which was also accepted by prosecutors.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.