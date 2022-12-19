Man, woman, both 19, shot in car outside Brooklyn hookah lounge, both in critical condition

A young man and woman were shot and critically wounded sitting in a car outside a Brooklyn lounge early Monday, police said.

Shots rang out in front of a hookah lounge on Coney Island Avenue near Avenue T about 12:10 a.m., cops said.

A man and a woman in a vehicle, both 19, were both shot in the chest.

A panicked 23-year-old man sitting behind the wheel, who was not shot, sped from the scene, driving a mile to Hubbard St. near Avenue Y.

Medics rushed his wounded passengers from there to NYU Langone Hospital-Brooklyn, where both victims were in critical condition. The driver was not hurt.

There was no immediate arrest.

The woman has no arrest record, police said, but the wounded man was busted in Queens on Nov. 26 for gun possession. When he was 15, police said, he was arrested for attempted murder.

Detectives are looking for surveillance video and trying to determine if there was an argument inside the lounge before the shooting,