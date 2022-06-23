Man, woman from Cambridge in custody following search warrant execution in drug probe

Sheriff Jeff Paden

Two individuals were taken into custody following the execution of a search warrant, according to a Guernsey County Sheriff's Jeffrey Paden.

Officers from the sheriff's office, Cambridge Police Department and CODE Task Force served the warrant shortly after 10 p.m. Monday night in the 400 block of North 10th Street.

A 31-year-old Cambridge man and a 37-year-old female from Cambridge were taken into custody. Narcotics and drug paraphernalia were seized from the home and will be submitted to the crime lab for testing.

Paden said following the results from the lab, the case will be submitted to the prosecutor’s office for review and a request for criminal charges.

The search warrant was a result of a drug trafficking investigation that CODE agents had been working for the past few weeks, he said.

This article originally appeared on The Daily Jeffersonian: Cambridge man, woman in custody after drug probe search warrant