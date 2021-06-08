A man and a woman in car killed in drive-by shooting and crash, Miami-Dade police say

Michelle Marchante
·1 min read

Two people were killed in a drive-by shooting early Tuesday in Brownsville, Miami-Dade police said. Homicide detectives are combing the area for clues.

The shooting happened just before 1 a.m. in the area of Northwest 51st Street and 29th Avenue.

Miami-Dade officers responded after receiving a ShotSpotter alert, which tells police when there’s gunfire in an area. When they arrived, they found a crashed car against a fence and a bush, under a large tree.

The two people inside the car were shot, according to Miami-Dade police. The woman was dead. The man with her was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center, where he died hours later.

Based on the preliminary investigation, it appears that someone in another car shot at them, which caused them to crash, police said. The shooter or shooters then drove off.

Video taken by local TV news stations early Tuesday showed the car crashed against a fence and bush, dozens of evidence markers scattered on the ground. There’s a bullet casing next to every marker, Local 10 reported. Police found more than 88 bullet casings, spanning several blocks, according to Miami Herald news partner CBS4.

Drivers should avoid the area. Anyone who saw something that can help with the investigation is asked to call police.

This article will be updated.

