Man, woman charged after 17-year-old shot and killed in Raleigh, police say

On Aug. 29 at approximately 12:05 AM, the Memphis Police Department (MPD) responded to a shooting call at Old Austin Peay and James Road.

When officers arrived, they found a car with five people, two of those were shot, police said.

The victims were taken to Regional One, where one of them, a 17-year-old, was later pronounced dead.

Prior to the shooting, the group drove to a Shell gas station, which is in the 2700 block of Rangeline Road, with arrangments to meet a man in a Chevy Impala and purchase a handgun, according to an affidavit.

One of them approached the Impala.

After the money was handed over for the transaction, the man, later identified as Andrew Jones, and the woman driver, later identified as Velencia Vasquez, drove off with the money.

The group followed in their car to get their money back.

During the chase, Jones pulled out a rifle and started shooting into the group’s vehicle, before the Impala sped off, court documents showed.

Velencia Vasquez has been charged with facilitation of felony with 2nd-degree murder and four counts of criminal responsibility for facilitation of a felony

Andrew Jones has been charged with four counts of criminal attempt 2nd-degree murder, 2nd-degree murder, and four counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony.

Vasquez has a court date on Sep. 2.

