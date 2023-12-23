Man, woman charged after 3-year-old boy shoots himself in Price Hill, police say

A 3-year-old boy shot himself in the head after getting hold of an unsecured gun in Price Hill and is now in critical condition, according to a court complaint.

Police responded to a report of a shooting Friday in the 1200 block of Beech Avenue at around 5:20 p.m.

The 3-year-old was grazed in the head by a bullet and was taken to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital, according to Cincinnati police.

Court documents show that Antonia Barrow, 43, and Laronn Ellison, 21, were arraigned Saturday on charges of child endangering and tampering with evidence.

“It just adds to the tragedy,” Capt. Joe Richardson said. “A 3-year-old can not harm a soul. But here we have a 3-year-old who is hurt as the result of gun violence.”

According to a court complaint, Ellison left a firearm unsecured in his home and the child was able to access it.

“It’s Christmas time,” Richardson said. “Kids are out of school. Nobody wants to spend Christmas in the hospital with a hurt baby.”

Barrow’s bond is set at $450,000 and Ellison’s is $500,000.

