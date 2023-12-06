Man, woman charged with abandonment of child

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A man and a woman were both arrested this past weekend on two separate incidents and were both charged with abandonment of a child.

Fabio Aaron Minchala was arrested and charged with two counts of abandonment of a child with intent to return under a $15,000 bond. Minchala posted bond on Tuesday, Dec. 5.

Michala is being accused of leaving two children in a car to go drink at a bar this past Saturday, Dec. 2.

Janett Almaraz was charged with one count of abandonment of a child with intent to return under a $20,000 bond. Almaraz later posted bond on Monday, Dec. 4.

However, she was then booked on a probation violation on Tuesday, Dec. 5, regarding a separate incident and is currently being held without bond.

Almaraz is being accused of leaving a child in a car to go drink at a bar this past Sunday, Dec. 3.

We are currently working to gather more information on each arrest.

