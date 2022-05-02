Man, woman charged in connection with abuse of 2-year-old child, officials say

A man and a woman have been charged in connection with the abuse of a 2-year-old child, according to the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials said they responded to a call from concerned individuals about the well-being of the child. The concerned individuals said they saw the child with injuries to his face.

Officials said detectives with the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office had the child taken to Novant Health and asked physicians to evaluate his injuries, which were non-life-threatening.

The Department of Social Services was later contacted, according to Rowan County Sheriff’s Office. The victim and a 9-year-old child were both ultimately removed from the home.

Officials said the boyfriend of the children’s mother, 27-year-old William Joseph Elliot Jr., had been abusing and torturing the 2-year-old and the 9-year-old.

Detectives said they were able to detail a number of incidents in which both juveniles were the victim of abuse.

The children’s mother, 25-year-old Patricia Leigh Hall, was charged for knowing about the abuse, failing to intervene and not reporting it to DSS or law enforcement, according to authorities.

Officials said Elliot and Hall were taken into custody on Friday. He is being held under a $500,000 secured bond on charges of felony child abuse, misdemeanor child abuse and assault on a child under 12.

Officials said Hall is being held under a $50,000 secured bond on several counts of misdemeanor child abuse and failing to report a crime against a juvenile.

