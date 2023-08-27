Man, woman charged in deadly gas station shooting in Rochester; victim identified

A man and woman are facing charges in connection with a fatal shooting at a Rochester gas station on Saturday.

Around 4:30 a.m., police responded to a call at the gas station on 780 Dewey Ave. Officers found Jevonte Huff, 28, shot in the upper body. Huff was taken to the University of Rochester Medical Center, where he died from his injuries, police said.

Eyewitnesses reported a prior altercation involving multiple people before the shooting. After the dispute, a vehicle returned to the scene, and its occupants fired multiple gunshots at the group.

Police said that Huff was not the intended target of the shooting and was struck by a stray bullet.

Later that day, at approximately 5:30 p.m., another incident occurred at the intersection of Hudson Avenue and Agnes Street. A vehicle passed by and fired multiple gunshots at an unidentified person, but no one was injured, police said.

Officers identified the vehicle from the Hudson and Agnes shooting, leading to a pursuit. Two individuals, Naveair R. Stewart, 18, and Thailea Arroyo, 19, fled on foot but were apprehended, police said. A loaded 9mm handgun was found in their possession, police said.

Police said that Stewart, Arroyo, and their vehicle were allegedly involved in both incidents, including the fatal shooting of Huff. Both have been charged with second-degree murder for Huff's death and multiple counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

Thailea Arroyo also faces an additional charge for her involvement in the Hudson and Agnes shooting.

Both are set to be arraigned on Aug. 28th at 9:30 a.m. in Rochester City Court.

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: Jevonte Huff killed in gas station shooting in Rochester NY