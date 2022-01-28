Man and woman charged with deadly Staten Island home invasion

A man and a woman are charged with shooting a Staten Island dad dead during a home invasion, police said Friday.

Nathaniel Morton, 40, and Kaitlin Reuter, 35, were arrested Thursday and charged with murder, robbery and gun possession.

Early on Dec. 16, they allegedly snuck into a three-story home on Hinton St. in Arden Heights and were confronted by weightlifting buff Tamer Shaarawy, 38.

The suspects shot Shaarawy in the shoulder and fled, but not before being captured on a neighbor’s surveillance camera.

Shaarawy was rushed to Staten Island University South Hospital, where he died.

Two days prior, the victim posted on Facebook a photo of him and his two young children, beaming for the camera.

“ALL I NEED,” read the caption.

The murder was the first in the 123rd Precinct since 2019.