Man and woman charged with drug possession after trying to evade state police in Hartford

Mike Mavredakis, Hartford Courant
·1 min read

A man and woman were arrested and charged with drug possession after state troopers allegedly found nearly 150 packages of suspected fentanyl and other narcotics during a traffic stop Monday morning, according to the Connecticut State Police.

A white Dodge Sprinter van passed state troopers unmarked cruiser at a high speed on Interstate 91 north in Hartford, according to the state police. The trooper attempted to pull the van over, but it kept driving until it stopped near the bottom of Exit 32, state police said.

As the trooper approached the van, they observed the driver handling items consistent in appearance with narcotics, according to the state police. The van driver, identified as Mauro Spagnolo, 52, of Rocky Hill, and his passenger, identified as Heather Dube, 48, of Hartford, were detained.

A search of the van yielded 148 packages of suspected narcotics including fentanyl, heroin and crack cocaine and associated paraphernalia.

Spagnolo was arrested and charged with reckless driving, illegal operation of a vehicle under suspension and possession of a controlled substance. Dube was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance and use of drug paraphernalia. She was also charged with a separate active second-degree failure to appear PRAWN warrant.

Both were released on $500 bonds and are scheduled to appear at Hartford Superior Court on Oct. 4 on the drug charges. Dube was also held on a $500 bond on the PRAWN charged and transported to Hartford Superior Court for arraignment on Tuesday.

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. August budget deficit widens from a year earlier

    The Treasury said that receipts in August grew by $35 billion, or 13%, from a year earlier to $304 billion, with a $25 billion, or 11%, increase in individual income tax withholdings accounting for most of the gain. But outlays climbed by $84 billion, or 19%, to $523 billion, leading to only the second year-over-year increase in the federal deficit so far in fiscal 2022, which ends on Sept. 30. The year-over-year spending increase last month was led by a $50 billion, or 153%, spike in outlays for Medicare, the health insurance program for the elderly, and a $19 billion, or 127%, jump in education spending.

  • Hartford police investigating reports of an explosion

    Hartford police investigating reports of an explosion

  • Expert: School shooter's mother drank heavily in pregnancy

    One of the nation’s leading fetal alcohol researchers testified Tuesday that Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz’s birth mother drank more during her pregnancy than any woman he’s ever seen documented. Dr. Kenneth Jones said medical and other records show Brenda Woodward well exceeded the standards that grossly endanger a fetus: six drinks per week for two weeks or three drinks in a sitting twice. A friend also testified earlier that Woodard, a Fort Lauderdale prostitute, heavily drank fortified wine and malt liquor during her pregnancy with Cruz before putting him up for adoption.

  • Oklahoma inmate who sued over alleged 'Baby Shark' torture tactic is found dead in his cell

    An Oklahoma inmate who alleged in a lawsuit that jail staff tortured detainees, forcing them into stress positions while playing the song "Baby Shark" for

  • Indigenous Woman Attacked By Mob Of White People For Not Wearing A Bra

    A horrifying video of an Indigenous woman being attacked by a mob of white people for not wearing a bra has gone viral on Twitter.

  • Officials Release Cause Of Death For Missing Texas Mother Found Dead In Mall Parking Lot

    The cause of death for a Texas mother found dead in a mall parking lot has been determined. Christina Powell, 39, disappeared from her San Antonio home on July 5; she was last seen on her home’s Ring doorbell rushing off to work. On July 23, more than two weeks after her disappearance, her decomposing body was found slumped in the passenger’s seat of her vehicle, which was parked at a shopping center about four miles from her home. The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office recently announced Po

  • Woman's rape cries go unheard in unmonitored drug sting

    Under threat of violence, the dealer forced the woman to perform oral sex on him — twice — in an attack so brazen he paused at one point to conduct a separate drug deal, according to interviews and confidential law enforcement records obtained by The Associated Press. Records show it wasn’t until the woman left the area on her own and contacted her handlers that deputies searched the single-family home and arrested Antonio D. Jones, 48, on charges of second-degree rape, false imprisonment and distribution of meth after recovering 5 grams of the substance in the sting.

  • Austin police warn community about recent 'jugging incidents'

    The Austin Police Department is asking the public for help identifying the suspects in another case of jugging.

  • Mom Suspected of Drowning 3 Kids at Coney Island ‘Not an Evil Person,’ Aunt Says

    NYPD TwitterA 30-year-old mother who refused to answer questions from police is reportedly suspected of drowning her three children in the waters off a Coney Island beach in the early hours of Monday. A boy, 7, and two girls, ages 4 and 3 months old, were found unconscious on the sand before 5 a.m. Efforts to revive them were unsuccessful, police said.A senior law enforcement source identified the mom to The Daily Beast as Brooklyn resident Erin Merdy. It is unclear if she yet has legal represen

  • 4-year-old missing for days wandered off from playground alone, Washington police say

    Officials do not suspect foul play.

  • Judge denies hospital release for nurse in deadly Windsor Hills crash: 'She stole 6 innocent lives'

    A Los Angeles County Superior Court judge denied Nicole Linton's request to be released from jail to a psychiatric hospital.

  • ‘No Peace In Sight’: Family ‘Heartbroken’ Over Man’s Plea Deal In Brother, Pregnant Wife’s Slaying

    The family of a South Dakota man who murdered his brother and his pregnant sister-in-law with a baseball bat and a machete are blasting the plea deal prosecutors struck with him. Brent Hanson is pleading guilty to three counts of first-degree murder in the 2021 slaying of his brother Clyde Hanson, his sibling’s wife, Jessica Hanson, and her unborn baby, according to the Daily Beast. The plea deal will spare Hanson the death penalty. Clyde Hanson and Jessica Hanson’s family have since spoken out,

  • Group punched Dallas business owner, took his keys before fatal road rage shooting, warrant reveals

    Details from a video reviewed by authorities revealed Jin Shin, a business owner from Dallas, Texas, who was killed following a minor car crash last month, was surrounded by a group of eight people before the shooting. The incident occurred on South University Drive in Fort Worth, Texas, on Aug. 15, when Shin, who was described by his friends and family as a “pillar” of the Asian community in Dallas, was shot following a car incident involving his Jeep and a sedan driven by a woman with two female passengers. Two men then got out of the car, one of whom was identified as the suspected shooter, 28-year-old Markynn Dmorous West.

  • 'Cruel prank' at high school causes mass panic and culprits should be expelled, police say

    A “cruel prank” at a high school in Florida that created a panic in the cafeteria just a day after threatening graffiti was discovered in a bathroom stall has led authorities to press charges against the “pranksters” and recommend expulsion for all involved. The troubling incident began last Thursday at Mainland High School in Daytona Beach, Florida, when the Daytona Beach Police Department were made aware of a specific threat that had been written on one of the bathroom stalls in the school which caused them to start an investigation. “The school and DBPD reviewed video and identified two students that had entered into the bathroom when the graffiti was discovered,” the Daytona Beach Police Department said in a statement released on social media.

  • DNA Found During Memphis Jogger's Murder Investigation Links Suspect To 2021 Kidnapping And Rape, Authorities Say

    The man suspected of abducting and murdering a Memphis jogger is now accused of a 2021 kidnapping and rape. Cleotha Abston, referred to as Cleotha Henderson in some legal documents, has been indicted for a kidnapping and rape that occurred less than a year ago, according to redacted court records obtained by Fox News. The alleged incident, which took place in Shelby County, Tennessee, on Sept. 21, 2021, is the latest charge for the man accused of murdering schoolteacher and mother-of-two Eliza "

  • Police: Woman bribes officer, vandalizes cash register following slow service at Plymouth restaurant

    Plymouth Police say Barbosa sat down at a local restaurant and “was upset that her food order was not completed in a timely manner.”

  • Students at Daytona Beach High could face criminal charges after prank involving gun

    Daytona Beach police say some students coordinated a plan to create panic at Mainland High School on Friday.

  • Police believe 3 children drowned by mother at NYC beach

    The children, who were 7 years old, 4 years old and 3 months old, were found in critical condition on a Coney Island beach, police said.

  • Nikolas Cruz sentencing trial live updates: Witness says Parkland school shooter has IQ of 83

    Nikolas Cruz trial live updates: An expert on fetal alcohol syndrome was the first witness to testify Monday as the trial resumed after a week recess.

  • No delay for Trump Organization criminal tax fraud trial

    The New York judge overseeing a tax fraud case against the Trump Organization on Monday rejected any effort to delay next month's trial, acknowledging concern that former President Donald Trump's company might be trying to "stall" the criminal case. At a pre-trial hearing in a New York state court in Manhattan, Justice Juan Merchan warned against delaying tactics, even as a Trump Organization lawyer said the decision by longtime chief financial officer Allen Weisselberg to plead guilty changed how the defense will present its case. Prosecutors charged Trump's company and Weisselberg in July 2021 with scheming to defraud, tax fraud and falsifying business records for awarding "off-the-books" perks to senior executives.