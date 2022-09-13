Man and woman charged with drug possession after trying to evade state police in Hartford

A man and woman were arrested and charged with drug possession after state troopers allegedly found nearly 150 packages of suspected fentanyl and other narcotics during a traffic stop Monday morning, according to the Connecticut State Police.

A white Dodge Sprinter van passed state troopers unmarked cruiser at a high speed on Interstate 91 north in Hartford, according to the state police. The trooper attempted to pull the van over, but it kept driving until it stopped near the bottom of Exit 32, state police said.

As the trooper approached the van, they observed the driver handling items consistent in appearance with narcotics, according to the state police. The van driver, identified as Mauro Spagnolo, 52, of Rocky Hill, and his passenger, identified as Heather Dube, 48, of Hartford, were detained.

A search of the van yielded 148 packages of suspected narcotics including fentanyl, heroin and crack cocaine and associated paraphernalia.

Spagnolo was arrested and charged with reckless driving, illegal operation of a vehicle under suspension and possession of a controlled substance. Dube was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance and use of drug paraphernalia. She was also charged with a separate active second-degree failure to appear PRAWN warrant.

Both were released on $500 bonds and are scheduled to appear at Hartford Superior Court on Oct. 4 on the drug charges. Dube was also held on a $500 bond on the PRAWN charged and transported to Hartford Superior Court for arraignment on Tuesday.