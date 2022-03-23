Man and woman charged with dumping Amber Sherrell's body

Amber Sherrell

NEW PHILADELPHIA — A Dover woman and an Akron man have confessed to dumping the body of Amber L. Sherrell, according to Detective Lt. Adam Fisher of the Tuscarawas County Sheriff's Office.

Cekoyia M. Riechers of Dover and Daniel J. Fitzgerald put her body along White Bridge Road in Goshen Township in the early morning hours of Oct. 26, three days after she died from an overdose, Fisher said in a media release Wednesday.

Both have been indicted by the Tuscarawas County Grand Jury.

Reichers, 25, is charged with three counts of tampering with evidence, felonies of the third degree, one count of gross abuse of a corpse, a felony of the fifth degree, and one count of failure to report knowledge of a death, a misdemeanor of the fourth degree.

Fitzgerald, 38, is charged with two counts of tampering with evidence, felonies of the third degree, one count of gross abuse of a corpse, a felony of the fifth degree and one count of failure to report knowledge of a death, a misdemeanor of the fourth degree.

Fisher said Sherrell died Oct. 23 while in the company of Riechers at Riechers' home at 39 S. Johnson Ave. in Dover. Riechers called Fitzgerald, her boyfriend, as the overdose was occurring, Fisher said. He drove to Riechers' house to help her deal with the body, Fisher said.

"The two attempted to cover their tracks and eliminate anything which would link them to Amber," Fisher said.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office performed an autopsy. Tuscarawas County Coroner Dr. Jeff Cameron determined Sherrell died due to the combined toxic effects of fentanyl, fluorofentanyl, oxycodone, alprazolam and methamphetamine.

Riechers and Fitzgerald will be scheduled to appear in Tuscarawas County Common Pleas Court. Fitzgerald is in the Lorain Correctional Institution, where he is serving a sentence in a Summit County case for illegal weapons possession and drug possession. Riechers has not been arrested; she has been issued a summons based on her indictment.

They were identified as suspects during an investigation by the sheriff's office that included the execution of nine search warrants.

"We would like to thank the family of Amber for their support and for giving us the time needed to determine the cause of death and who was actually responsible for dumping her body," Fisher said.

The case remains under investigation.

