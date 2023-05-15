Man, woman charged with gun crimes after man's DWI arrest

May 15—GLASTONBURY — A man is accused of driving while intoxicated in Glastonbury early on May 6 while illegally possessing a handgun in his vehicle, and a woman is accused of improperly storing a handgun in a vehicle at the same place and roughly the same time.

DWI, GUN CHARGES

DEFENDANTS: David Aracelio Nieves, 34, and Rubi Gonzalez, 33, both of 9 Warren St. in Manchester.

CHARGES: Nieves is charged with driving while intoxicated, criminal possession of a handgun, illegal possession of a weapon in a motor vehicle, and interfering with police or resisting arrest. Gonzalez is charged with improper storage of a handgun in a motor vehicle.

STATUS: Nieves is free on $150,000 bond. Gonzalez is free on a $10,000 non-surety bond. Both are due June 2 in Manchester Superior Court.

He was arrested at 1:09 a.m. May 6 at Keeney Street and Hebron Avenue, police say.

The court file on Nieves' case gives few additional details of the incident. But it does say that the gun was a Glock 43 subcompact pistol with a 9mm round in the chamber and two more rounds in the magazine, which could hold up to 10 rounds.

Arrested 40 minutes after Nieves at the same Glastonbury intersection was Rubi Gonzalez, 33, of the same Manchester address, police say.

She was charged with improper storage of a handgun in a motor vehicle, a misdemeanor carrying up to a year in prison. Police say an investigation revealed that she "had stored a firearm in a motor vehicle unattended by any lawful party."

She was released on a $10,000 non-surety bond, meaning that she didn't have to post money or property with the court but will be charged that amount if she fails to appear in court when required. She is due June 2 in Manchester Superior Court.

The charges Nieves is facing include two felonies, criminal possession of a handgun, which carries up to 10 years in prison, and illegal possession of a weapon in a motor vehicle, which carries up to five years.

The charge of interfering with police is a misdemeanor carrying up to a year in prison, while the penalties for driving while intoxicated vary depending on whether a defendant has previous DWI convictions. Online state judicial records show that Nieves has no Connecticut convictions for any offense in the last decade, although he has another pending charge of interfering with police dating from Dec. 26.

