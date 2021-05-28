Man, woman charged in Haverhill stabbing are held without bail at dangerousness hearing

May 28—HAVERHILL — Two people who police say stabbed a man during drug deal that turned into an attempted robbery were ordered held without bail during a hearing Thursday in Haverhill District Court.

Judge Mary McCabe found Carson Hamilton, 23, of Haverhill and Haley Thomas, 22, of North Andover, to be a danger to society and ordered both of them held, pending a probable cause hearing scheduled for June 24.

The two were arraigned May 20 in Haverhill District Court on charges of armed robbery, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon (a knife) and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon (shod foot) in connection with the stabbing.

Police said the stabbing happened May 19 near the intersection of South Main and South Pleasant streets, at the edge of Bradford's Central Square. Deputy Chief Stephen Doherty said a 911 call came in at 11:18 a.m. that day reporting the incident. The victim was identified as 24-year-old Tyler King of Haverhill.

A police report filed in connection to the stabbing said King suffered non-life threatening stab wounds to his left buttock and thigh and was taken to to Lawrence General Hospital for treatment.

Following an investigation, police said they determined Hamilton and Thomas arranged a meeting to buy fentanyl from King. Hamilton tried to take what he believed was fentanyl from King, along with King's wallet, and when King fought back, Thomas stabbed him, police said.

Officer Nicole Donnelly, who was in front of the nearby Bradford Post Office when police were notified of the stabbing, was the first officer to arrive on scene, the report said.

Donnelly's report said King was sitting on a sidewalk near the rear exit of the Bradford McDonald's restaurant parking lot with his pants ripped off. He was covered in blood as his fiancee and a witness who lives near where the attack happened tended to him, Donnelly's report said.

Shortly after the original 911 call reporting the stabbing came in, police said an officer was sent to a home on Tremont Street, which is in the city's Mount Washington neighborhood, more than a mile from where the stabbing happened.

The officer who went to Tremont Street wrote in his report that a man sitting in his car witnessed part of the altercation between King and Hamilton and followed Thomas' car from South Pleasant Street to Tremont Street before calling police.

That officer's report said he and two other officers went to Tremont Street and were let into a home by Thomas. There, they also found Hamilton, who was covered in dried blood and showing signs of trauma to his eyes, according to the report. Hamilton and Thomas were then arrested, according to the report.

The knife used in the stabbing was never found, according to police.