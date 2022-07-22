Man, woman charged with having drugs in their vehicle

Jul. 22—Two people were arrested Thursday afternoon after police allegedly found over 340 grams of drugs — about three-quarters of a pound — in their car during a traffic stop.

John Joseph Smith Jr., 32, was charged with nine counts relating to drug possession and distribution, according to online court records.

Alaura Snyder, 28, was charged with 12 counts relating to drug possession and distribution, as well as giving a false statement to an officer.

Smith and Snyder are both from Westernport in Allegany County.

According to a news release from the Frederick County Sheriff's Office, the pair were found with over 325 grams of fentanyl and heroin mixture and more than 15 grams of cocaine in their vehicle.

A sheriff's deputy patrolling in Myersville around 1:20 p.m. observed a driver pull into a Sunoco gas station near Interstate 70, the release said. Smith, who was driving at that time, was known to have a revoked Maryland driver's license, according to the sheriff's office.

Smith switched places with Snyder once he noticed the deputy's presence, the release said. Smith and Snyder then left the gas station and continued on I-70, traveling west.

The deputy stopped their vehicle on Md. 70 west. During the stop, the deputy found "drug-related" material in the passenger door handle, the release said.

On Friday, Frederick County District Court Judge Earl W. Bartgis Jr. postponed Snyder's bail review to Monday, but ordered that Smith would be held without bail.

Follow Clara Niel on Twitter: @clarasniel