Man, woman charged by Latrobe police with selling fatal dose of fentanyl, heroin

Jul. 26—A Latrobe man is in the county prison on $75,000 bond and charges are pending against a 34-year-old woman after city police accuse them of selling fentanyl and heroin to a man who died of an overdose, according to court papers.

Zachary R. Dunlap, 27, was arraigned Monday on charges of drug delivery resulting in death, criminal conspiracy and delivery, manufacturing and possession of a controlled substance.

City Detective Sgt. Michael Wigand said officers were called to an apartment on Madison Avenue on Jan. 8 for a report that 39-year-old Robert J. Verscharen, 39, had overdosed.

Wigand said Verscharen was taken to Excela Health Latrobe hospital in Latrobe, where he was pronounced dead.

Toxicology reports showed he had a lethal level of fentanyl in his system, police said.

Wigand said officers confiscated a syringe, metal spoon and multiple stamp bags marked "Chucky" from a coffee table in Verscharen's apartment.

A witness told police Verscharen appeared disoriented and was slurring his words before he collapsed on the floor. The witness reported that he did not notice the drug paraphernalia until after Verscharen collapsed.

Wigand said the witness told him Verscharen mentioned that he had been with a woman who lives in the same apartment complex one day earlier and had purchased heroin from her.

Police interviewed the woman who reported that she purchased the heroin marked "Chucky" from Dunlap, who had driven to the apartment and sold her the stamp bags, which she subsequently sold to Verscharen.

Police obtained an arrest warrant Monday on identical charges for the Latrobe woman, who has not yet been arrested, according to court documents.

According to online court dockets, Dunlap was arrested July 24, 2020, on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia by Latrobe police and that complaint is pending in court.

Dunlap did not have an attorney listed in court documents.

Drug overdose deaths in Westmoreland County rose slightly in 2020 after two consecutive years of decreases, according to statistics from Coroner Ken Bacha's office. Bacha reported overdose deaths increased from 115 in 2019 to 123 in 2020.

Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Paul at 724-850-2860, ppeirce@triblive.com or via Twitter .