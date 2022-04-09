Man, woman charged with murder after 64-year-old man found dead in Lexington

A man and woman are charged with murder after Lexington police say they found a man dead on the 200 block of West New Circle Road Friday afternoon.

Police said in a news release that they were called to the scene at 1:27 p.m. “to assist another agency.” When they arrived, they found the 64-year-old victim, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Fayette County coroner’s office had not released his identity as of early Saturday afternoon.

Danny Sims, 50, and Alysha Noel, 30, were arrested and charged with murder and tampering with physical evidence. They were being held in the Fayette County Detention Center Saturday.

According to the jail website, Sims and Noel were arrested at 208 West New Circle Road. That is the address of the Catalina Motel.

They are scheduled to be arraigned at 1 p.m. Monday.

Police asked that anyone with information call them at (859) 258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020, visiting Bluegrasscrimestoppers.com or using the P3 tips app at P3tips.com.