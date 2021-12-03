Man, woman charged in post-Thanksgiving crash that killed 8-year-old, injured three others

A man and a woman accused of drunken driving leading up to a post-Thanksgiving Day crash that claimed an 8-year-old's life and injured three other children have been charged.

Marion County prosecutors have formally charged Giovanni Romero and Teresa Miranda-Carvajal in the crash that occurred after 2 a.m. Nov. 26 at the intersection of Troy Avenue and Meridian Street.

A witness and surveillance footage show Romero, 21, run a red light on Troy Avenue, investigators said in a probable cause affidavit outlining the charges. A witness estimated he was driving 70-75 mph.

Romero was hit by Miranda-Carvajal, 44, driving north in a minivan at the intersection. Medics took two of the children inside the minivan to Riley Hospital for Children and the other children to Eskenazi Hospital. Investigators noted in court records the children were not wearing seatbelts.

The crash’s impact broke the neck of a 16-year-old in the van. A social worker told a detective three days after the crash that an 11-year-old inside the van at the time of the crash showed little brain activity in the hospital. That child's condition was not released as of 4 p.m. Friday. A 12-year-old in the van has been released from the hospita

The 8-year-old boy died hours after the crash.

Miranda-Carvajal initially denied driving the minivan, police said, but witnesses identified her as the driver. She later told police she had two drinks and took a nap an hour before going home with her family.

Another witness said he and Miranda-Carvajal had been drinking at a house party just before going home.

Romero told police he drank a couple shots before the crash and was on his way home from a friend's house.

Records state Romero’s blood alcohol level tests returned a .09%. Miranda-Carvajal's results showed a .13%. Indiana’s legal limit is .08%.

Prosecutors charged Romero with causing death while operating a vehicle, three counts of causing injury while operating a vehicle while intoxicated and a misdemeanor charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated and endangering a person.

Miranda-Carvajal is charged with four felony counts of operating a vehicle while intoxicated and endangering a person less than 18 and a misdemeanor charge of operating a vehicle with an alcohol level above .08.

